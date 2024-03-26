StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mexco Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

