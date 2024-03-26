StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Up 7.7 %

REED opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

