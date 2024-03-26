StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.61. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $45.76.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.26. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.