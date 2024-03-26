StockNews.com Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Sell

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,833,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,601,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

