StockNews.com Lowers TELUS (NYSE:TU) to Sell

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

TELUS stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. TELUS has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.34.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TELUS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,149,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,843 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TELUS by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,692 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TELUS by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,614,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TELUS by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,705,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $511,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in TELUS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,881,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

