StockNews.com Upgrades Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) to “Strong-Buy”

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

WLKP opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $784.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $23.68.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $297.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.62 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 141,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,880.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased 19,230 shares of company stock valued at $426,437 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

