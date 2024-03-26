Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 655 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,435,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,785,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,242,000 after buying an additional 1,666,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after buying an additional 2,731,671 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.74 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

