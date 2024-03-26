Stride (NYSE:LRN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.75.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of LRN opened at $64.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.96. Stride has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stride will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stride by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

