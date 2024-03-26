Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Trading Up 0.3%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.56. 599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 28,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

