T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.3 %

TMUS stock opened at $161.12 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The firm has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.80 and its 200-day moving average is $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $30,529,283.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 682,940,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,926,160,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $30,529,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 682,940,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,926,160,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,360,003 shares of company stock valued at $873,224,477 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.