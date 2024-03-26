Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Trading Down 2.2%

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.90. 5,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 8,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

Talis Biomedical Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talis Biomedical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Talis Biomedical by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Talis Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.