Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Price Target Raised to GBX 235 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 235 ($2.97) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

LON TKO opened at GBX 160 ($2.02) on Monday. Taseko Mines has a one year low of GBX 81 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 165 ($2.09). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £464 million, a P/E ratio of 8,000.00 and a beta of 2.09.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

