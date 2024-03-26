Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Price Target Raised to GBX 235 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 235 ($2.97) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Taseko Mines Price Performance
LON TKO opened at GBX 160 ($2.02) on Monday. Taseko Mines has a one year low of GBX 81 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 165 ($2.09). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £464 million, a P/E ratio of 8,000.00 and a beta of 2.09.
About Taseko Mines
