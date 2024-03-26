TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 12,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 4,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

TCL Electronics Stock Down 9.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Smart Screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices and Service; All-Category Marketing; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, Photovoltaic and Other Businesses.

