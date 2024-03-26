Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,526,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $4,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TECK opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TECK. UBS Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teck Resources

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.