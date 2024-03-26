Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 2.5 %
NYSE:TDS opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.81.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post -1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
