Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:TDS opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

About Telephone and Data Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,890,000 after buying an additional 3,981,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,393,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after buying an additional 519,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,248,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,762,000 after buying an additional 565,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,785,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after buying an additional 774,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

