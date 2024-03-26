Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $270.00.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 1.1 %

Tesla stock opened at $172.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $549.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.41. Tesla has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.