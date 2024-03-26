Tesla’s (TSLA) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KGI Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $172.63 on Monday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $549.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.26 and a 200 day moving average of $223.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

