Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Decreased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $170.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $155.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

