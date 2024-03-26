The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 145,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

