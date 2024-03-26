The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,120 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,650,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,774,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,348,000 after buying an additional 953,047 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,424.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 537,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 502,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

