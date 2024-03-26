The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

