Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on THR

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.16. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $34.07.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $136.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roger L. Fix bought 1,555 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,963.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at $726,616.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 86,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.