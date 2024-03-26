TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $172.20

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 172.20 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 165.20 ($2.09), with a volume of 411024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.40 ($2.13).

TI Fluid Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £858.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1,180.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage systems. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, thermal management fluid systems, HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines, powertrain components and quick connectors.

