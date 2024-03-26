Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Stock Price Down 20.3%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. 900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Till Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property.

