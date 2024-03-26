Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $32.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.94. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $69,996,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,174,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after buying an additional 2,657,777 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $67,717,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $42,314,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $45,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

