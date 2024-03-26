Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $258.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.21 and a 200-day moving average of $219.03. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.