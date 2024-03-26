Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.61.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.
In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
