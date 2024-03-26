Trainline’s (TRN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.69) to GBX 428 ($5.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 316 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trainline has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 347 ($4.39).
View Our Latest Research Report on TRN
Trainline Stock Up 1.7 %
Trainline Company Profile
Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trainline
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.