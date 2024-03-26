Trainline’s (TRN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.69) to GBX 428 ($5.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 316 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trainline has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 347 ($4.39).

Shares of TRN opened at GBX 375 ($4.74) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,500.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. Trainline has a 12 month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 393.80 ($4.98). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 325.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 297.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

