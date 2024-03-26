Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,569.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,004,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,329,000 after acquiring an additional 43,180 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $299.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $305.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.24.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.