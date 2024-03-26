Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.26 and a 200 day moving average of $182.83. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.98 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.