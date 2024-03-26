Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on Ultralife from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Ultralife stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $151.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.26. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,776,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultralife in the third quarter worth about $1,039,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultralife in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

See Also

