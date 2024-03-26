Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $5.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uniti Group

Uniti Group Price Performance

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $6.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.41. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

(Get Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.