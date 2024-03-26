Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Free Report) were up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 33,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 244,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Vaccitech Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccitech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccitech during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter worth $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccitech in the third quarter worth $46,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vaccitech by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

