Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,506,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 45,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.44.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

