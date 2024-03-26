Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,754,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Masimo worth $416,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,066,000 after buying an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Masimo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,699,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,859,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after buying an additional 410,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

