Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCYT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VCYT

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

Veracyte Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 96.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 533.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.64. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $30.52.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.49 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.