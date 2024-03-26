Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Trading 9.2% Higher

Shares of Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Free Report) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 42.94 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.52). 26,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 50,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.48).

Virgin Wines UK Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.44. The stock has a market cap of £23.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4,150.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Virgin Wines UK Company Profile

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts. In addition, it offers craft beer and spirits.

