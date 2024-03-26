Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vontier by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 1.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 20.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VNT opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

