VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Trading Up 59.6%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 59.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 110,886 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 38,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology company, operates as a software provider of artificial intelligence security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

