Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 15,622 Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 38,038 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 136,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 38,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

