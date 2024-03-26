Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $898,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 834.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 49,697 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $237.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Read Our Latest Report on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

