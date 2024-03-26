Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

