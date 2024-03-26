Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Shell alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.