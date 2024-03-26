Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $178,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $178,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,246. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Z stock opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

