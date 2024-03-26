Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in AON by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,723,000 after acquiring an additional 158,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $327.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.68. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $284.85 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

