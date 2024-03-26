Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ball by 66.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ball by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,408,000 after buying an additional 72,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $66.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BALL shares. Bank of America upgraded Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

