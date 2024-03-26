Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Sempra by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s payout ratio is 51.77%.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

