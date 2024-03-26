Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Danaher by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 25,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

DHR opened at $247.94 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.80 and its 200 day moving average is $230.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

