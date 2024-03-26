Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $210,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $686,432.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,160,804. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

