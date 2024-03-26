Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $446,000 Position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGDJ opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.17. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $37.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70.

About Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

