Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $456,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $28,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.00. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $95.57. The company has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

